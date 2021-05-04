Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Gogo has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.