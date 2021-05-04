Inari Medical (NARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NARI stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $565,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,701,206 shares of company stock worth $190,194,770 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.