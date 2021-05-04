Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

BOXL stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

