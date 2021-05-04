Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $1,874,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

