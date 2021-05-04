ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.690-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

