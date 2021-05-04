Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

