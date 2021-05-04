Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

