DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.