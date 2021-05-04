Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.