IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.200-1.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

