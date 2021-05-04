Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

COKE opened at $297.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

