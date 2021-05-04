Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.33 billion-$9.33 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

