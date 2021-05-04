Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.