PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPD. Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

PPD opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. PPD has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

