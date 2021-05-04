Comerica Bank Sells 5,586 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $26,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.