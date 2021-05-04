Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $183,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.