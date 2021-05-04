Comerica Bank Has $19.97 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $248.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

