Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of Brunswick worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $111.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

