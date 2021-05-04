JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $68.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

