Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $488.62 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

