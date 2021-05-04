Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

