2,518 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,171 shares of company stock valued at $59,030,481. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Truist boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of NTLA opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

