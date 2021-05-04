Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,822,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after buying an additional 711,929 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 324,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,779,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.