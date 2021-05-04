McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Decreased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

MKC opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

