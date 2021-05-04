Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

