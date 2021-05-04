Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 476 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

