Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 21,240 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 329.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

KHC stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -104.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

