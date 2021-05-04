Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 881 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,444,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.54. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.