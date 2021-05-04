Probity Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,547 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after acquiring an additional 990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

