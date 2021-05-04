Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 377 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $617.24 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $231.38 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $610.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

