Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

