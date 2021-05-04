J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $239.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

