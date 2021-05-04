Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

