J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

