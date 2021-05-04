Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $420,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,677 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of -193.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.