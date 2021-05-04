Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -364.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $5,020,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,097 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,433 shares of company stock worth $28,854,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

