J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 355 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.45 and its 200 day moving average is $231.57.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.