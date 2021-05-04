Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 133,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of AM opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

