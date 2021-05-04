AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $22.33 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.26. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $187.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

