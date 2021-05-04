Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,967 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.