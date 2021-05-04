Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.