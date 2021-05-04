Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 277,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

