Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $282.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.58 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

