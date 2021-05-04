Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,123 shares of company stock worth $172,961,649 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $379.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.25. The company has a market capitalization of $376.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.