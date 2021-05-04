Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 7,776.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

CLIX stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.