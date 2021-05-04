Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Holdings in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.29% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

