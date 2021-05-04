Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

