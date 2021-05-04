Royal Bank of Canada Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $16.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

