Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aflac by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

