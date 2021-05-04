Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teradyne worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

